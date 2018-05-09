Police arrest 4 Nigerians for repackaging expired canned food

news

The police have arrested 4 Nigerians for repackaging expired canned foods for sale to unsuspecting consumers.

The Osu-Klottey Sub-metro National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Daniel Odei Appiah, and his team made the arrest upon a tip-off on Tuesday, 8 May 2018.

Mr Appiah told Accra-based Class FM, that 2 other accomplices have also been arrested.

Mr Appiah also said that items have been sent to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for testing, while the suspects are assisting the police with investigations.

“There were these Nigerians who were repackaging expired canned food, and as soon as I also received the call, I called my staff and also called the Adabraka Police Command to assist me to ascertain the facts for ourselves. As a matter of fact, when we got there, we saw some of the items being repackaged. When they were interrogated, they also mentioned some two guys. We later went and picked the two guys who are currently assisting the police with the investigation. The FDA has gotten wind of it and has been to the police station…”

Mr Appiah said they are now worried that there may be some of the expired goods already on the market.