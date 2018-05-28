Some notable names in the list include Glitz Africa’s CEO, Claudia Lumor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI, Alex Adjei Bram of Hubtel, Ameyaw Debrah of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon media and Menzgold, Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie, DBlack etc.
This was done by the Young CEOs in partnership with Avance Media has released its inaugural list of Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2018.
According to the founder of the YCEO, Martin Sedem Dogbey, the which is released yearly, will be used to celebrate and honor exceptional young entrepreneurs providing solutions to some of our Ghana’s and the world's pertinent problems and needs.
He said the list is made up of young entrepreneurs who can be described as the future of entrepreneurship in the world.
These entrepreneurs named in the 2018 YCEOs list can be found in various sectors of the economy.
Only 22% women made it on the final list. However, research lead Prince Akpah said that the list represents a section of the many young entrepreneurs in the country who putting Ghana on the world map.
Some notable names in the list include Glitz Africa’s CEO, Claudia Lumor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI, Alex Adjei Bram of Hubtel, Ameyaw Debrah of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon media and Menzgold, Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie, DBlack etc.
Below is the full list of the 2018 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:
Ababio Kwame || Green Afro Palms
Abdul Salmu || Afro Arab Group of Companies
Abeiku Santana || Kaya Tours
Abena B. Brigidi || Nimed Capital
Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown
Alex Adjei Bram || Hubtel
Alloysius Attah || Farmerline
Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media
Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Tiger Eye PI
Andrew Takyi-Appiah || Zeepay
Ben Adu-Owusu || Direct Savings & Loans Limited
Bernard Osei-Tutu || Dusk Capital
Beryl Agyekum || EchoHouse Ghana
Bright Simons || mPedigree
Claudia Lumor || Glitz Africa
David Asare Asiamah || Agro Mindset Group
Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions
Derrydean Dadzie || DreamOval
Desmond Kwesi Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Music
Edem Bart Williams || Commerz Savings & Loan
Ekow Mensah || TANOE
Emmanuel Leslie Addae || African Internship Academy
Godwin Martey || Websoft Solutions
Jesse Ghansah || OMG Digital
John Armah || Orios Group
Kelvin Nyame || meQasa
Kofi Amoa-Abban || Rigworld
Kwabena Danso || Booomers
Mabel Simpson || mSimps
Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) || SarkCess Music
Mike Nyinaku || The BEIGE Group
Nana Akua Birmeh || Arch Xenus
Nana Appiah Mensah || Zylofon Media & MenzGold
Nana Bediako Kwame || Wonda World Estates
Nii Kotei Dzani || Groupe Ideal
Randy Osae Bediako || Kharis Group
Regina Honu || Soronko Solutions
Richard Abbey Jnr || Xodus Communications
Richard Dugan || McOttley Holdings
Richard Nunekpeku || Anyako Farms Limited
Roberta Annan || Roberta Annan Consulting
Russell Eni || Insel Communications
Sadiq Abdulai Abu || Muse Africa
Sandra Appiah || Face2Face Africa
Sangu Delle || Golden Palm Investments Corporation
Selorm Alfred Betepe Selo Art
Siita S Hissan || North Television
Tonyi Senayah || Horseman Shoes
William Edem Senyo || Impact Hub Accra
Yvonne Nelson || YN Productions