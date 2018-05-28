Home > News > Business >

Anas, Sarkodie, & Yvonne Nelson named among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana


Young Entrepreneurs Anas, Sarkodie, Nana Appiah & Yvonne Nelson named among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

  • Published:
The list of top 50 Young Chief Executive Officers in Ghana for 2018 has been released.

This was done by the Young CEOs in partnership with Avance Media has released its inaugural list of Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2018.

According to the founder of the YCEO, Martin Sedem Dogbey, the which is released yearly, will be used to celebrate and honor exceptional young entrepreneurs providing solutions to some of our Ghana’s and the world's pertinent problems and needs.

He said the list is made up of young entrepreneurs who can be described as the future of entrepreneurship in the world.

These entrepreneurs named in the 2018 YCEOs list can be found in various sectors of the economy.

Only 22% women made it on the final list. However, research lead Prince Akpah said that the list represents a section of the many young entrepreneurs in the country who putting Ghana on the world map.

Some notable names in the list include Glitz Africa’s CEO, Claudia Lumor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI, Alex Adjei Bram of Hubtel, Ameyaw Debrah of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon media and Menzgold, Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie, DBlack etc.

Below is the full list of the 2018 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:

  1. Ababio Kwame || Green Afro Palms

  2. Abdul Salmu || Afro Arab Group of Companies

  3. Abeiku Santana || Kaya Tours

  4. Abena B. Brigidi || Nimed Capital

  5. Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown

  6. Alex Adjei Bram || Hubtel

  7. Alloysius Attah || Farmerline

  8. Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media

  9. Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Tiger Eye PI

  10. Andrew Takyi-Appiah || Zeepay

  11. Ben Adu-Owusu || Direct Savings & Loans Limited

  12. Bernard Osei-Tutu || Dusk Capital

  13. Beryl Agyekum || EchoHouse Ghana

  14. Bright Simons || mPedigree

  15. Claudia Lumor || Glitz Africa

  16. David Asare Asiamah || Agro Mindset Group

  17. Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions

  18. Derrydean Dadzie || DreamOval

  19. Desmond Kwesi Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Music

  20. Edem Bart Williams || Commerz Savings & Loan

  21. Ekow Mensah || TANOE

  22. Emmanuel Leslie Addae || African Internship Academy

  23. Godwin Martey || Websoft Solutions

  24. Jesse Ghansah || OMG Digital

  25. John Armah || Orios Group

  26. Kelvin Nyame || meQasa

  27. Kofi Amoa-Abban || Rigworld

  28. Kwabena Danso || Booomers

  29. Mabel Simpson || mSimps

  30. Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) || SarkCess Music

  31. Mike Nyinaku || The BEIGE Group

  32. Nana Akua Birmeh || Arch Xenus

  33. Nana Appiah Mensah || Zylofon Media & MenzGold

  34. Nana Bediako Kwame || Wonda World Estates

  35. Nii Kotei Dzani || Groupe Ideal

  36. Randy Osae Bediako || Kharis Group

  37. Regina Honu || Soronko Solutions

  38. Richard Abbey Jnr || Xodus Communications

  39. Richard Dugan || McOttley Holdings

  40. Richard Nunekpeku || Anyako Farms Limited

  41. Roberta Annan || Roberta Annan Consulting

  42. Russell Eni || Insel Communications

  43. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || Muse Africa

  44. Sandra Appiah || Face2Face Africa

  45. Sangu Delle || Golden Palm Investments Corporation

  46. Selorm Alfred Betepe Selo Art

  47. Siita S Hissan || North Television

  48. Tonyi Senayah || Horseman Shoes

  49. William Edem Senyo || Impact Hub Accra

  50. Yvonne Nelson || YN Productions

