The list of top 50 Young Chief Executive Officers in Ghana for 2018 has been released.

This was done by the Young CEOs in partnership with Avance Media has released its inaugural list of Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2018.

According to the founder of the YCEO, Martin Sedem Dogbey, the which is released yearly, will be used to celebrate and honor exceptional young entrepreneurs providing solutions to some of our Ghana’s and the world's pertinent problems and needs.

He said the list is made up of young entrepreneurs who can be described as the future of entrepreneurship in the world.

These entrepreneurs named in the 2018 YCEOs list can be found in various sectors of the economy.

Only 22% women made it on the final list. However, research lead Prince Akpah said that the list represents a section of the many young entrepreneurs in the country who putting Ghana on the world map.

Some notable names in the list include Glitz Africa’s CEO, Claudia Lumor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI, Alex Adjei Bram of Hubtel, Ameyaw Debrah of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon media and Menzgold, Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie, DBlack etc.

Below is the full list of the 2018 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order: