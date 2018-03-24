Home > News > Business >

Unibank drops arbitration plans over BoG takeover


BOG Unibank drops arbitration plans over BoG takeover

The central bank on Tuesday announced the takeover of the indigenous bank owned by former BOG governor and former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unibank has dropped plans to challenge the takeover of the bank by the Bank of Ghana.

The BoG took over the bank and put it under a new administration.

READ MORE: Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”

A former Attorney General and a legal adviser to Unibank, Dominic Ayine, had told Reuters "We intend to go for arbitration."

In in u-turn, he told Joy Business news that the new managers of the bank have been very cooperative.

He also rejected claims that seeking arbitration would have been futile.

He said: "Well, it is not about not having a case to be made, because a case could definitely be made in terms of the way the Bank of Ghana served the notice and the manner in which it conducted its affairs.”

READ MORE: uniBank to be investigated by key agencies

The central bank on Tuesday announced the takeover of the indigenous bank owned by former BOG governor and former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

The bank insists that uniBank’s challenges have been ongoing for the past two or so years. Bank of Ghana said Unibank has been on life support for a while now.

"This is no liquidation, but we are saving the bank and hand it over to competent management. The new management will assess the bank and give way forward," the Bank of Ghana said in a statement.

READ MORE:  uniBank to be investigated by key agencies

Audit firm KPMG will oversee the day to day management of the bank with a six months period.

The move caused panic withdrawal in many branches of the bank, said to have about 400,000 customers across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime In Ghana: Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia Crime In Ghana Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia
Dumsor: Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
Housing In Ghana: Overview of State of Housing in Accra in 2017 Housing In Ghana Overview of State of Housing in Accra in 2017
Importing Frozen Chicken: Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chicken Importing Frozen Chicken Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chicken
Banking In Ghana: 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor
SAP Innovation Day: SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies SAP Innovation Day SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies

Recommended Videos

Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governorbullet
2 Importing Frozen Chicken Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chickenbullet
3 Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over...bullet
4 World Water Day Ghana to soon import waterbullet
5 Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removedbullet
6 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana...bullet
7 Unibank Takeover Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is...bullet
8 Public Service Gov’t to check working hours of public...bullet
9 Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back –...bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Related Articles

Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor
Unibank Takeover Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”
UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back
Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removed
uniBank Takeover uniBank to be investigated by key agencies
uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their jobs after the takeover
uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobs
uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBank
UniBank Takeover BoG says customers of UniBank will not lose their savings

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Kofi Amoabeng, UT Boss
UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back
Taxes In Ghana Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely
Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th