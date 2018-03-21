Home > News > Business >

uniBank executives lose jobs


The team of 9 directors is headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Dr Kwabena Duffour II.

All 9 high profile directors of uniBank have lost their jobs after the takeover by the Bank of Ghana.

At a press conference on Tuesday, (March 20, 2018) the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison announced that it has appointed an administrator, KPMG, to manage indigenous bank uniBank.

The Governor of the Central Bank said the BoG took the decision to prevent the collapse of uniBank.

He said this meant that the entire executive management including Dr Duffour II will give way to a new KPMG-led team.

Per the BoG directive, Executives of Unibank including Duffuor II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis (Chief Operating Officer), Owusu-Ansah Awere (Executive Director), Clifford Duke Mettle (Executive Director), Sylvia Assimeng-Archer (Executive Secretary) and John Collins Arthur (Executive Head of Treasury and Global Trade) will lose their jobs.

The rest are Kwesi Nkrumah Pimpah (Director of Risk Management), Elsie Dansoa Kyereh (Executive Head of Corporate Banking) and Florence Ohene (Executive Head of Innovations and Business Execution).

