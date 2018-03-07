Home > News > Business >

uniBank takes over ADB


Banking uniBank takes over ADB

The consortium, led by Belstar Capital–a turnkey project finance and implementation institution.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A consortium of financial institutions that control majority shares in agric-focused bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), have pledged their shares, proceeds, entitlement and voting rights to a leading local bank, uniBank.

The consortium, led by Belstar Capital–a turnkey project finance and implementation institution, also includes Starmount Development Company Limited, EDC Investments Limited and SIC-FSL.

Belstar Capital, an investment and project finance institution has started a move to purchase a significant number of shares at uniBank as a means to make the bank qualify the new minimum capital policies as stipulated by the Bank of Ghana.

These institutions took up a substantial stake in ADB’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2016 that paved the way for the bank to go public.

READ MORE: Parliament to summon adb

According to reports by B&FT, the shares pledged to uniBank, which totals 51 percent, means uniBank now holds a controlling stake in ADB and with the additional majority voting rights, can now determine the strategic direction of ADB.

Despite the pledge of shares and voting rights, this does not constitute an outright sale, and therefore does not contravene any rules and regulations of industry regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

In December 2017, Belstar Capital was working to sell its shares in the bank to ADB.

play

 

This is subject to securing regulatory approval from the Central Bank and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ ALSO: NIB and ADB to merge?

An agreement between Belstar and Unibank in principle has been reached to carry out the transaction; that is pulling out its investments in ADB.

play Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II CEO of uniBank
 

The move is believed to form part of the investment and project finance institution’s effort at raising the estimated GH¢600 million to secure its new shares at Unibank.

Several financial experts suggest the company is being threatened by the latest decision of the government to merge the ADB where Belstar Capital has a substantial number of shares with NIB to form what will now be called the National Development Bank hence has decided to sell its shares.

According to the management of Belstar Capital, the company has decided to sell its interest at ADB solely to the government of Ghana however if the government does not show interest in the deal they will be willing to sell it to other investors or bidders that may be interested.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Electricity in Ghana: Tariff reduction to send Ghana back to dumsor - NDC MP Electricity in Ghana Tariff reduction to send Ghana back to dumsor - NDC MP
Cost of Power In Ghana: Gov’t reduces ECG tariff; 30% For Industry, 17% For Non-Residential Cost of Power In Ghana Gov’t reduces ECG tariff; 30% For Industry, 17% For Non-Residential
In Parliament: MP’s demand February salary In Parliament MP’s demand February salary
In Eastern Region: Farmers and hunters set over 130 ECG Poles ablaze In Eastern Region Farmers and hunters set over 130 ECG Poles ablaze
Increasing Robbery Cases: Energy Ministry to light up cities Increasing Robbery Cases Energy Ministry to light up cities
Keeping Accra Clean: Zoomlion partners AMA to embark on ‘Clean Accra Project’ Keeping Accra Clean Zoomlion partners AMA to embark on ‘Clean Accra Project’

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Cost of Power In Ghana Gov’t reduces ECG tariff; 30% For Industry, 17%...bullet
2 Electricity in Ghana Tariff reduction to send Ghana back to dumsor -...bullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
5 Banking uniBank takes over ADBbullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Increasing Robbery Cases Energy Ministry to light up citiesbullet
8 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer should...bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 Forbes List Here are the 23 billionaires in Africabullet

Related Articles

IPO saga Afenyo Markin withdraws suit against ADB
Trouble Looming ADB workers threaten strike action over dismissal of colleagues
Import and Export Port tariffs to increase in 2018
Only 4%? GRA not happy with Ashanti Region’s national revenue contribution
Dirty Fuel Agyarko bans private firms from lifting BOST’s contaminated fuel
Banking In Ghana NIB and ADB to merge?
Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister hints of NIB, ADB merger
NPP Government Akufo-Addo hails his finance minister; calls him a 'magician'
Maritime Dispute Ghana will win, Kofi Mbiah says
Tax In Ghana Corporate tax to be reduced from 2018

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet

Business

Excise Tax Stamp Bottled water producers to cease operations
Increasing Robbery Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums – Police tells public
CSR Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other logistics worth GHC 1.5m to AMA
Petroleum Products Fuel prices to go down – IES