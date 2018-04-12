Work resumes at Ahafo mines following the death of 6

news

One of Ghana’s leading mining company Newmont Ghana has resumed operations at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project after it suspended works after 6 of its contract staff died.

In a statement issued by the Communications and External Relations Manager, Agbeko Azumah, it stated that they have resumed work after an extensive risk assessment.

“The company temporarily suspended production at both Ahafo and Akyem mines following the accident. Operations at both mines have resumed following extensive safety discussions and risk assessments.”

“The Ahafo Mill Expansion project and all surface civil construction work will remain suspended until Newmont and the authorities are satisfied that work can resume safely,” he added.

At least six people were killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday (April 7, 2019) at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

“Two others were treated at the clinic and discharged. The workers were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.”

In the statement, Newmont stated that it will continue to support the bereaved families and Minerals Commission investigation

“The company also continues to cooperate with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to support their investigation of the accident.”

“Newmont Ghana is providing support and counselling services to the families, Consar employees, as well as its employees,” it concluded.