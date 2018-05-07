Home > News > Local >

18 senior police officers reshuffled


Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffled

COP Ken Yeboah is no longer the Ashanti Regional Police Commander. He is now the Director-General, Technical.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP, David Asante-Apeatu play

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Police Service has witnessed a major reshuffle of personnel in top positions nationwide.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, 18 reassignments were made.

COP Ken Yeboah is no longer the Ashanti Regional Police Commander. He is now the Director-General, Technical.

READ ALSO: Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia

DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku replaced COP Ken Yeboah as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

COP Ken Yeboah play

COP Ken Yeboah

 

DCOP Vincent Dedjoe has been moved from the Upper East Regional Command to the head Western Regional Command; whiles DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong has been moved from the Northern Regional Command to become Head of Legal at the National Police Headquarters.

Others are DCOP Timothy Yosa Bonga, the former Director at Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), who will now head the Northern Regional Command; DCOP Osei Kweku Ampofo Duku, will now head the Upper East Regional Command, and DCOP Edward Tabiri, from Director General Legal Services, will now be the Director-General Private Security Services.

This is the second major shake-up in the police service since the country started recording an increase in robbery cases which got the public worried in March 2018.

READ ALSO: Ghana police put ‘new people with innovations’ in charge

In the previous re-shuffle, there were 11 reassignments with Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, then the Director General of Police Operations moved to head the Police Research and Planning Department.

He was replaced by the former Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.

Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin, then Central Regional Commander was reassigned as Director-General of Police Special Duties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Employment: Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government today Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government today
Technology: Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones Technology Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones
Adenta: Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adenta Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adenta
Fighting Corruption: Deputy special prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey to be vetted May 16 Fighting Corruption Deputy special prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey to be vetted May 16
Brong Ahafo: Pastor beaten over church money Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church money
Kofi Bentil: NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns

Recommended Videos

NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through
Kennedy Agyapong: Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners Kennedy Agyapong Military personnel take 'bribe' to protect illegal miners



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwabullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
5 Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church moneybullet
6 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing...bullet
7 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet
8 Central Region 27 Suspected criminals arrested in Kasoabullet
9 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet
10 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Kwara LG boss lauds media for promoting unity
Mr Muyiwa Oladipo Kwara LG boss lauds media for promoting unity
4 suicide bombers killed in failed attack in Borno
Boko Haram 4 suicide bombers killed in failed attack in Borno
Heavy Downpour Rainstorm renders hundreds homeless in Wa
Pentecost Chair I felt ‘powerful’ Opoku Onyina’s prayers – Bawumia