18 senior police officers reshuffled

news

The Ghana Police Service has witnessed a major reshuffle of personnel in top positions nationwide.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, 18 reassignments were made.

COP Ken Yeboah is no longer the Ashanti Regional Police Commander. He is now the Director-General, Technical.

DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku replaced COP Ken Yeboah as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

DCOP Vincent Dedjoe has been moved from the Upper East Regional Command to the head Western Regional Command; whiles DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong has been moved from the Northern Regional Command to become Head of Legal at the National Police Headquarters.

Others are DCOP Timothy Yosa Bonga, the former Director at Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), who will now head the Northern Regional Command; DCOP Osei Kweku Ampofo Duku, will now head the Upper East Regional Command, and DCOP Edward Tabiri, from Director General Legal Services, will now be the Director-General Private Security Services.

This is the second major shake-up in the police service since the country started recording an increase in robbery cases which got the public worried in March 2018.

In the previous re-shuffle, there were 11 reassignments with Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, then the Director General of Police Operations moved to head the Police Research and Planning Department.

He was replaced by the former Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.

Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin, then Central Regional Commander was reassigned as Director-General of Police Special Duties.