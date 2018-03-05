2 children drown in galamsey pit at Akyem Takorase

news

Two school kids of the Methodist Primary School at Akyem Takorase have drowned in a abandoned galamsey pit.

The two children met their untimely death in the Dekyembuor District in the Eastern Region when they went swimming at the deserted pit.

The deceased pupils, Kwaku Bright and Jonas Aryeetey, both under age eight, went with a third person, Francis Dzifa, went to swim in the pit located in an area called Jobs Crama.

“On March 4 at about 10:00 am, one Kofi Yeboah came to the station and reported that at about 10:30 am, three pupils of Methodist Primary School at Akim Takorase, whose ages were given as 7, 7 and 8 years respectively, went to a place called Jobs Crama, a recreational facility where people go to have fun. So whilst they were swimming, Kwaku Bright and Jonas Aryeetey drowned,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh narrated.

He added that the bodies have since been deposited at the Akim Oda Government Hospital while police continue their investigations.