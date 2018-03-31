Home > News > Local >

3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach


Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach

One of the team members went to swim after prayers and got drowned. Two others drowned when they attempted to rescue their colleague.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three persons have been reported dead after they drowned at the Tawala Beach at La in Accra, it has been reported.

READ MORE: Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil

According to Citifmonline.com that first reported the story, the deceased were part of a youth fellowship team of 15 that had gone there to pray.

One of the team members went to swim after prayers and got drowned. Two others drowned when they attempted to rescue their colleague.

“In the course of the swimming, one person was drowning and the next person wanted to help and he got drowned. The third person who also wanted to help also got drowned,” a brother of one of the deceased, Kwame Mac-Joseph narrated.

He told Citi FM that there were no rescue team around and onlooker were not willing to help following the drowning of the other persons that had gone to the aid of the first person who drowned.

According to him, “We just received a call from the Labadi police that we should come to the police station, they’ve found two of the bodies and my brother was part of it.

READ MORE: Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre

"They also said one of them had a wedding ring on his finger. So two people have been found and it’s left with one person."

The gender of the three victims has not been confired.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Military Pack: US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Politics: Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless
Mysterious Injection: Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
Good Friday: Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil
Senchi Health Centre: Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths
Senchi Health Centre: FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo
Viral Blackboard Teacher: Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher Viral Blackboard Teacher Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi...bullet
3 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite...bullet
4 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage...bullet
5 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over...bullet
6 Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian piratesbullet
7 Corruption Fight Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed...bullet
8 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
9 Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Related Articles

Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil
Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi Health Centre
Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of buses
Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS
Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite built in his hometown
In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine
Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers...bullet

Local

fire.jpg
In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine
Corporal Bernard Tsagli, Corporal Isaac Amejor, and Crosby Ofori after their arrest
Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers
Car Crash NPP man dies in car accident
When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business