3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach

Three persons have been reported dead after they drowned at the Tawala Beach at La in Accra, it has been reported.

According to Citifmonline.com that first reported the story, the deceased were part of a youth fellowship team of 15 that had gone there to pray.

One of the team members went to swim after prayers and got drowned. Two others drowned when they attempted to rescue their colleague.

“In the course of the swimming, one person was drowning and the next person wanted to help and he got drowned. The third person who also wanted to help also got drowned,” a brother of one of the deceased, Kwame Mac-Joseph narrated.

He told Citi FM that there were no rescue team around and onlooker were not willing to help following the drowning of the other persons that had gone to the aid of the first person who drowned.

According to him, “We just received a call from the Labadi police that we should come to the police station, they’ve found two of the bodies and my brother was part of it.

"They also said one of them had a wedding ring on his finger. So two people have been found and it’s left with one person."

The gender of the three victims has not been confired.