Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil


Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil

Rev. Dr Otabil was delivering the Good Friday Message at the Calvary Temple branch of the ICGC at Sakumono, under the theme: “The Power of the Cross”.

Reverend Dr Mensa Otabil, the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), said Jesus Christ has redeemed man from the curse of sin and not even pastors can bring back those curses.

“Christ’s death is sufficient to deliver mankind of every disputable sin and all one needs is to ask for forgiveness,” he said.

He said the Cross, a symbol of Christianity, was designed as a tool of punishment by the Romans to silence their enemies, “that is to kill them.”

However, God transformed it from an “instrument of death” to the “instrument of life” by putting man’s sin on Christ when He died on the Cross, Rev. Otabil said.

“The instrument of his death has wiped away every curse and redeemed man from the curse of the law of sin,” he said.

“Don’t let ignorance take you from what you have been redeemed from because there is no sin that God cannot forgive. Your ancestral sins as well as yours have been taken care of.”

Rev. Dr Otabil said Christ’s death on the Cross symbolised sacrifice, shame, suffering and salvation, as He brought redemption to mankind.

“The redemption is complete, absolute and total that no one can do anything about,” he said.

He appealed to all not to let the message of Christ be a stumbling block but see it as God’s wisdom and power to guide them in all endeavours.

Credit: GNA

