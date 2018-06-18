Pulse.com.gh logo
3 perish in accident at Suhum [Photos]




  • Published:
Accident at Suhum play

Accident at Suhum
About three people are feared dead in a gory accident at Suhum in the Eastern region.

The three met their untimely death in the accident involving a Trailer and two Hyundai 100 vehicle on the Suhum stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The accident which occurred early Monday morning, June 18, 2018, has left many injured.

The fatal accident involved a Hyundai vehicle with registration numbers ER- 492-10 and WR-2472-13 which was travelling from Accra to Suhum.

According to reports, Hyundai vehicle veered off its lane and crashed a trailer with registration number GR 9892-12.

play

 

Driver of the Hyundai bus which caused the accident was reported to be sleeping.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the hospital morgue.

play

 

