4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline

Fire has gutted at least four cars and a mechanic shop at Sofoline in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region Friday evening.

The fire, according to scores of eyewitnesses who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, started around 7:00 pm and gutted about four containers, a provision shop and a container containing spare parts.

An affected shop owner said the fire destroyed his hydraulics pumps costing GHC40,000, fuel pumps, monitors and control boards which also cost GHC3000.

Another victim said the fire totally ravaged his shop, leaving nothing to salvage.

The Kwadaso sub-metro Disaster Control Officer, Musah Iddrisu, said a value assessment of the accident will be carried out.

"About four containers got burnt. One provisional shop and One container containing spare parts. We will do the assessment, value the assessment and send it to the authorities,” he said.

As the fire ravaged the shops, residents struggled to douse the fire to prevent further damage before the arrival of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.