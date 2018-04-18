5 arrested in connection with murder of African World engineer

news

The police have arrested five (5) people in connection with the death of aeronautic engineer who works with Africa World Airlines.

The engineer was murdered around Oda during the Easter holiday on his return from Accra.

The suspects were arrested by a team of investigators from the regional police command led by the Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent David Kofi Gyabaa.

READ ALSO: Engineers took a radical approach when designing the first stealth aircraft — here's how

They are Samson Anim; driver of the Hyundai bus the victim boarded before he died, Ebenezer Asante; 32, Samuel Peprah; 27, Frank Konadu; 18, and Emmanuel Okyere, 18.

Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the Eastern Region said they were put before a magistrate court in Koforidua and were remanded by the court.

Prince Kobina Kumi, who was on his way from Accra to visit his mum at Asuboa in the Eastern region for the Easter festivities was initially arrested by the police at Akroso for drink-driving.

He was found dead on Monday between Akroso and Asuboa with bullet wounds after the police seized his car over suspected drink-driving.