5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampong

The police in Asante-Mampong have arrested five persons in connection with the robbery attack on the Total Fuel Station at Bosofour in the Ashanti region.

Gun-wielding robbers, numbering four, had raided the fuel station on Friday, March 2, and amid firing of gunshots made away with an unspecified amount of money.

They seized mobile phones of the attendants and were reported to have struck at about 18:30 hours.

Whilst escaping with their booty, they also attacked a mobile money vendor and forcibly took everything she had on her.

The suspects are Inusah Brimah, Idrisu Amidu, alias Jogo, 34; Hamidu Zonogor, 48; Kofi Bukari, alias Miperllar, 42; and Musah Haruna, all of Fulani extraction.

Ashanti regional police commander, COP Ken Yeboah, addressing the press after arresting the robbers said "All the suspects have admitted being part of the robbery in their individual caution statements and are currently in custody assisting with investigations."

He said the police had information that six armed robbers had attacked the station and were robbing attendants. They had bolted when the police arrived on the scene. They left the station manager, Dennis Frimpong with injuries to the head. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were robbed of GH¢11,000 and five mobile phones amidst gun shots. COP Yeboah said six empty supreme FTB BB and AAA, 3GR70 MM cartridges were found on the scene.

He narrated that the patrol team, after leaving the fuel station, extended their patrol towards the Mampong-Ejura road and spotted an Opel Astra taxicab with registration number GW 9311V with two occupants at the Kofiase junction.

COP Ken Yeboah added that suspect Braimah led the police to arrest the other accomplices at Memenaso near Ejura in the Brong Ahafo Region on March 10, 2018.

He said efforts are underway to arrest other members of the gang.