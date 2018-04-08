Home > News > Local >

6 killed following mine collapse


Disaster 6 killed following Newmont gold mine collapse

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project, a statement confirming the accident from Newmont said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least six people have been killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the BBrong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project, a statement confirming the accident from the mining company said.

Newmont said it has suspended operations, adding that the police and the appropriate regulatory institutions have been notified.

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” the Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations Alwyn Pretorius said in a statement.

It said: "All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured.

"The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission,” the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: 7 sacks of marijuana impounded by police Crime 7 sacks of marijuana impounded by police
US Troops: More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal US Troops More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal
Religion: Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister
Accident: 3 soldiers die in car crash Accident 3 soldiers die in car crash
Fuel Hikes: Fuel Prices expected to go up again in April Fuel Hikes Fuel Prices expected to go up again in April
Shocking: JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phone Shocking JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phone

Recommended Videos

Visa Applications: Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’ Visa Applications Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’
Mustapha Hamid: Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts Mustapha Hamid Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts
Local News: Nana Addo to speak on US ‘military base’ deal tonight Local News Nana Addo to speak on US ‘military base’ deal tonight



Top Articles

1 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of busesbullet
2 Shocking JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phonebullet
3 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
4 #ObinimStickerChallenge Here are the best tweets about Obinim’s...bullet
5 Visa Application Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK...bullet
6 Accident 3 soldiers die in car crashbullet
7 Crime Police gun down 5 armed robbers on Tema Motorwaybullet
8 US Troops More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military dealbullet
9 Fuel Hikes Fuel Prices expected to go up again in Aprilbullet
10 Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to...bullet

Related Articles

US Troops More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal
Crime 7 sacks of marijuana impounded by police
Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister
Accident 3 soldiers die in car crash
Fuel Hikes Fuel Prices expected to go up again in April
Shocking JHS student threatens headmaster with gun for seizing his phone
Crime Police gun down 5 armed robbers on Tema Motorway
Murder Of AWA Engineer Mother of deceased calls on police to be truthful
Visa Application Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’
Suspicion Police behind the death of African World Airlines engineer, family alleges

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet

Local

IGP
Murder Of AWA Engineer Mother of deceased calls on police to be truthful
IGP
Suspicion Police behind the death of African World Airlines engineer, family alleges
Police
Crime Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota
Presidency Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises