6 killed following mine collapse

At least six people have been killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the BBrong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project, a statement confirming the accident from the mining company said.

Newmont said it has suspended operations, adding that the police and the appropriate regulatory institutions have been notified.

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” the Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations Alwyn Pretorius said in a statement.

It said: "All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured.

"The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission,” the statement added.