7 sacks of marijuana impounded by police

A taxi carrying seven sacks of dried leaves has been impounded, the police in the Eastern Region have announced.

The taxi was impounded at Boti Falls in the Yilo Manya Krobo Municipality.

The substance is in police custody, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh.

He said in a media interview that the police had a tip off that an Opel Astra Caravan with registration Number GW 5356-13 was transporting the substance from Boti community towards the Huhunya direction.

The Assesewa District Police, he told Accra-based Starr FM, immediately dispatched a team to trail the suspected vehicle.

Starrfmonlines reports that the taxi was given a hot chase by the police after the driver of vehicle sped off upon seeing the police and sensing danger.

The substance was uncovered when the taxi driver was eventually grabbed by police.

The suspected Indian hemp was contained in seven sacks, ASP Tetteh said.