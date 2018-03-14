Home > News > Local >

86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana


Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana

Out of the 86 people deported, 82, who did not have passports, came with travel certificates, while four traveled with Ghanaian passports.

  • Published:
Deported Ghanaians play

Deported Ghanaians
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eighty-six (86) Ghanaians who were deported from the United States of America have arrived in Accra.

The deportees, all males, came on a chartered flight on Wednesday morning.

Out of the 86 people deported, 82, who did not have passports, came with travel certificates, while four traveled with Ghanaian passports.

READ ALSO: Israel has started action on its controversial plan to deport 40,000 Africans as international outrage grows

They were arrested at different states for various immigration offences such abuse of the terms of their visas and engaging in illegal employment.

US Ambassador to Ghana play

US Ambassador to Ghana

In 2017, US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, revealed that the Trump administration in America was set to deport over 7,000 Ghanaians who have abused the terms of their visas.

 

At the time, he said the Ghanaians were at different stages of the deportation process.

“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” he said last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gays: Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliament Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliament
Prisons Recruitment: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
Galamsey Menace: Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners
Watch Video: Obinim dashes woman a child from his children warehouse Watch Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his children warehouse
Marriage Blues: Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex Marriage Blues Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex
Mecca: Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye Mecca Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye

Recommended Videos

Local News: Blackboard Computer Teacher Goes To Microsoft Summit In Singapore Local News Blackboard Computer Teacher Goes To Microsoft Summit In Singapore
Video: Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse' Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'
Security Analyst Warns: Flagstaff House Is A Dangerous Place For Nana Addo Security Analyst Warns Flagstaff House Is A Dangerous Place For Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
2 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US...bullet
3 Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrestedbullet
4 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe...bullet
5 Crime 35 year-old farmer kills girlfriend, 19bullet
6 Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrestedbullet
7 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than...bullet
8 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head...bullet
9 Human Trafficking 2 remanded for attempting to traffic...bullet
10 Health Hazard Ghana to ban shisha smoking by Junebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

Sanitation Ghana loses $79m per year to open defecation
Samuel Atta Akyea
Solution It will cost Ghana $700m to end the floods in Accra - Atta Akyea
Kpando rainstorm
Rainstorm 250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando
Justice Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff