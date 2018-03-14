86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana

news

Eighty-six (86) Ghanaians who were deported from the United States of America have arrived in Accra.

The deportees, all males, came on a chartered flight on Wednesday morning.

Out of the 86 people deported, 82, who did not have passports, came with travel certificates, while four traveled with Ghanaian passports.

They were arrested at different states for various immigration offences such abuse of the terms of their visas and engaging in illegal employment.

In 2017, US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, revealed that the Trump administration in America was set to deport over 7,000 Ghanaians who have abused the terms of their visas.





At the time, he said the Ghanaians were at different stages of the deportation process.



“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” he said last year.