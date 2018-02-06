A Plus takes a swipe at John Mahama

news

Satirical musician and politician, Kwabena Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has taken a swipe at ex-President John Mahama for his timid personality.

A-Plus believes such personality trait fits perfectly for a church and not to rule a nation. He said:

“John Mahama is a very timid individual who always wants to be in the good books of people and as a result refrains from speaking the truth and chastising his appointees even when they are evidently engaging in corruption.”

Speaking on the ‘Cooking with Cooks and Braggarts’ show on GHOne TV, the controversial musician also said, “His diplomatic nature and ‘too nice’ personality he says will be more useful in a church where the pastor has to look out for his members and encourage them even when they fall into sin”.

He also spoke about his admiration for ‘tough’ politicians like President Nana Akufo Addo and Kennedy Agyapong.

He believes such brand of politicians are the ones Ghanaians need because of their penchant for the truth and tough stance on corruption.

A Plus advised the former President to “consider pastoring rather than politics which requires toughness.”