Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU


Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU

Superintendent Owusua Kyeremh
The Director of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Chief Superintendent Owusua Kyeremeh has hinted that fathers that neglect their children could be jailed.

She said there is a law that allows such parents to be jailed for 3 months.

She stated that the Children Act (Act 500) stipulates that fathers who shirk their responsibilities towards their children could be jailed at least three months.

She encouraged women to report such 'irresponsible' men to the Unit for action to be taken against them. "If a father fails to comply with the Family Tribunal’s order of  providing for the children, DOVVSU will take the matter up to the criminal court, where the children’s father will be fined or jailed for not more than 12 months, if found guilty of the offence (Clause 15 of ACT 560)."

She disclosed that pursuing such cases is the main priority of DOVVSU. According to Chief Supt. Owusua, fathers who neglect their children are top on DOVVSU’s data, hence entreated single mothers to report irresponsible fathers to their outfit for investigation and prosecution.

