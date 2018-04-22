Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt

news

Government has paid GHC1 billion of the GHC1.2 billion National Health Insurance debt to the scheme, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

Speaking at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit in the United Kingdom, he said due to the reduction of the debt, the scheme is regaining its effectiveness.

"Of the GH¢1.2 billion debt we [government] inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we[government] have paid, in the last 15 months, GH¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million,” he said.

He added: “The Scheme is regaining its effectiveness so that for a minimum amount, subscribers can have access to a wide range of medical services.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has said it is considering a number of proposals to make sure the debt does not rerun.

"You know, we have secured sources as we speak now and I personally chaired a review committee that also came with other proposals but because are in the form of a cabinet memo I don't want to go public with them," deputy health minister Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu in March on the sidelines of a Centre for Democratic Development stakeholders dialogue on health.

He continued: "The Chief Executive (of the NHIS) has mentioned some of them in his rounds... we are talking about increasing the percentage of the VAT that goes to the NHIS, the NHIL, we were looking at moving it from two-and-a-half percentage points to three-and-a-half percentage points. We are also restructuring the SSNIT so the employee will pay four percent and the employee will pay only one percent. Because parliament hasn't approved it, I can't speak to them".