Home > News > Local >

Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies


Crime Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies

The president was originally scheduled to return home on Monday March 5. Instead, he is said to have arrived in the country Saturday evening.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut short his 10-day trip to Togo, Germany and the United States of America amid rise in armed robbery cases in the last few days.

READ MORE: Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands

The president was originally scheduled to return home on Monday March 5. Instead, he is said to have arrived in the country Saturday evening.

Prior to his arrival, he intervened in the Togo crisis, addressed the  National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting, in Washington and also delivered the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund, Germany.

Last Friday, the Vice President convened an emergency meeting of the all heads of security agencies, service commanders and ministers responsible for the Interior, Defence and National Security and also the Senior Minister to deliberate on the recent spate of armed robberies in the country.

A number of measures was announced to forestall the menace and ensure a better protection of lives and properties.

READ MORE: Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo

Some of the measures include the enhancement of the "Operation Calm Life," a joint anti-robbery police and military operation, a "surgical operation" in crime prone areas, community lighting and installation of CCTV cameras by financial institutions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Ashilevi: Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Security: Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies Security Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies
Boko Haram: Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town Boko Haram Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town
Accra Sanitation: Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital Accra Sanitation Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital
Ghana Law School: Parliament approves entrance exams for law students Ghana Law School Parliament approves entrance exams for law students
Photos: Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony

Recommended Videos

Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous
Local News: Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV Local News Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV
Preparing For Death: Pastor makes his tomb in his house Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his house



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osubullet
3 Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier...bullet
4 Prophecies Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 - Prophet Nigelbullet
5 Armed Robbers 3 more arrested over Koforidua robberiesbullet
6 Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Temabullet
7 Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP...bullet
8 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration...bullet
9 Lassa Fever Be cautious on the consumption of bush meat...bullet
10 State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburibullet

Related Articles

'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands
English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand
Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report
Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP
RIP Gov't to give Prof Allotey a state burial
Free SHS In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees
Riverine Operation Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies
More Promises Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo
Road Death Toll Nana Addo expresses concern on recent spate of road accidents

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Maternal Mortality 9 pregnant women die monthly in Eastern Region
Bantama Market
Market Fires Fire consumes shop at Bantama market
Security Alert 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery
'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands