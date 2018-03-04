Akufo-Addo cuts shot international trip over robberies

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut short his 10-day trip to Togo, Germany and the United States of America amid rise in armed robbery cases in the last few days.

The president was originally scheduled to return home on Monday March 5. Instead, he is said to have arrived in the country Saturday evening.

Prior to his arrival, he intervened in the Togo crisis, addressed the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting, in Washington and also delivered the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund, Germany.

Last Friday, the Vice President convened an emergency meeting of the all heads of security agencies, service commanders and ministers responsible for the Interior, Defence and National Security and also the Senior Minister to deliberate on the recent spate of armed robberies in the country.

A number of measures was announced to forestall the menace and ensure a better protection of lives and properties.

Some of the measures include the enhancement of the "Operation Calm Life," a joint anti-robbery police and military operation, a "surgical operation" in crime prone areas, community lighting and installation of CCTV cameras by financial institutions.