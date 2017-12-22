Home > News > Local >

Allowance Restoration :  Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances


Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances



Trainee nurses in the Northern Region are on the heels of government demanding their allowances for the month of November 2017.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo restored the nurses allowances which was scrapped by the previous government.

The allowances will see over 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives in the various public nursing and midwifery schools receive a little over GH¢400 every month.

READ ALSO: Nurses line up to thank Nana Addo for restoring trainee allowances

The allowance, which were scrapped by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) was met with strong resistance from the nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.

Two months after the allowance was restored, the government has not issued payment to some trainee nurses.

The Concerned Trainee Nurses Association in the Northern region said all attempts to get answers as to why the allowances have delayed from government has proven futile.

"Since the restoration was launched by the government, the assumption of many of our parents and guardians is that, even if they don’t give us money from home, we can take care of  ourselves as students because of the restoration of allowance, unfortunately, one thing is announcing a restoration as it was done by government and actually making payments as promised is also another thing. So far, government’s commitment towards the payment of the allowance after its restoration is so far not encouraging," the nurses said in a statement.

Trainee nurses (File photo)

Trainee nurses (File photo)

 

READ ALSO: 6 major achievements by Nana Addo in 10 months

Below is full text of their concerns;

Delay In The Payment Of November Allowance

We wish to bring to the attention of the media both electronic and print and the general public as a whole our concerns regarding the delays or non payment of our November allowance by government.

It has become necessary to make our concerns known to the general public because all attempts to get answers for the delays  have so far proven futile despite earlier government assurances that payments were going to be on schedule as promised during the relaunch of the allowance in Sunyani.

By this release, we are also making our concerns known to the Health Minister Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu and the President H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo that we are suffering as a result of the delays in payment of our allowance as trainee nurses.



READ MORE: Nana Addo will fail if... - Hassan Ayariga

We thought that since the allowance restoration was a major campaign promise by the current president in the last elections and after being successfully elected into office, the government would have paid seeking attention to issues relating to allowance as promised but  things appear to be different.

We recalled that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia upon the assumption of Office in January this year promised that, the restoration was going to take place in April 2017,  that never happened until in September.

Our general expectation was that once the government was not able meet the earlier restoration date as promised by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as earlier state, government would have put in place adequate financial preparations to avoid unnecessary delays once the restoration was done.

As we speak now, even though we are currently on Christmas break but we are also going through our clinical processes or internships at various hospitals in the region. The clinical session is on daily basis just like normal classes except one’s off day. This means that apart from our feeding costs among other important daily expenditures, we also pay lorry fares day in and day out to our places of clinicals and back home.

Additionally, many of us are living in temporal rented accommodation because school is on break. All these together bring us huge financial burdens that we have to grapple with unfortunately our allowance for November is yet to be paid not to talk about December allowance.

We therefore wish to use your medium to make a passionate appeal to the President HE Nana Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency kindly direct his finance minister to work on the payment of our  November  trainee nurses allowance. We plead that government through the finance minister should also add the clinical allowance to that of our November allowance as promised and pay the two together so that it can cushion our financial burdens.

It’s our humble hope that government through the finance minister will follow through its promise fully and religiously without further delays and pay us because we are suffering.

Finally, we believe that HE Nana Akufo Addo would listen to our plea as a father of the nation and as a listening president and ensure that the right things are done without further delays.

Signed

President, Concerned Trainee Nurses Association, Northern Region

Babanawo Courage Kwabla

PRO, Abdul Rafic

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse.

