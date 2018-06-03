Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapong

news

In a move to spite the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has tweeted a video of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia endorsing him.

Mr Agyapong has in the last few days mounted sustained attacks on Anas with a view of damaging his integrity. He has called him out as: "corrupt, blackmailer and extortionist."

The video posted on Twitter by Anas Sunday morning captures the Vice President saying: "What Anas is doing is very relevant.

"People should know that what they do in the dark can be exposed.

— Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Really I would encourage him to continue doing what he does."

Anas commented on the video: "In case you just tuned in... IamAnas Number12 SayNoToCorruption."

Anas will on Wednesday, June 6 premiere his latest investigative piece "Number 12" which uncovers corruption in the Ghana Football Association.