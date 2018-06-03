Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapong

Mr Agyapong has in the last few days mounted sustained attacks on Anas with a view to damage his integrity. He called him out as "corrupt," "blackmailer" and "extortionist."
The video posted on Twitter by Anas Sunday morning captures the Vice President saying: "What Anas is doing is very relevant.
"People should know that what they do in the dark can be exposed.
"Really I would encourage him to continue doing what he does."
Anas commented on the video: "In case you just tuned in... IamAnas Number12 SayNoToCorruption."
Anas will on Wednesday, June 6 premiere his latest investigative piece "Number 12" which uncovers corruption in the Ghana Football Association.