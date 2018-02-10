Home > News > Local >

Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?


Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?

According reports on Friday, the accident happened hours after Ebony's Jeep collided with a VIP bus heading to Sunyain in the Brong Ahafo Region from Accra.

Two heavy-duty trucks have crashed at the exact spot Dancehall musician Ebony had a car accident and died along with two of her friends, it has been reported.

According to a Joy News report Friday, the accident happened hours after Ebony's Jeep collided with a VIP bus heading to Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region from Accra.

No fatalities were recorded at the scene of the second accident.

The road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta in the Ashanti Region where Ebony's accident happened is said to be in terrible condition.

According to reports, residents have complained about the poor nature of the road to no avail following series of accidents on the stretch of road.

