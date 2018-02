news

A staff of Ghana's biggest private media company, Multimedia, George Hanson, reportedly passed away.

Mr Hansen died late Friday evening- February 2, 2018.

Almost three months after the death of Multimedia Group's celebrated broadcast journalist popularly known as KABA, another one of the private media organization's employee's has tragically passed on.

The 34-year-old had been battling a protracted illness for the last two years but was recuperating only to be called to glory.

He left behind a wife, Sally Hansen (Crabbe) and a young son.