The Asokwa District Court has ordered for the school records of the four boys arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Bantama.

This was when the case was held on Wednesday, January 03, 2018.

The ages of the gang rape suspects are currently in contention before the court as parents have reportedly refused to cooperate with the police.

The court has, therefore, issued a written order to the schools of the four to furnish it with the register and terminal reports of the suspects to ascertain their true ages.

The case has since been adjourned to Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The four suspects were arrested after a video circulating on social media showed them forcibly performing sexual acts with a teenage girl.

Many who were outraged by the video called on the police to ensure that the boys are prosecuted.

This is the third time the suspects are being remanded, having spent Christmas and New Year in cells.