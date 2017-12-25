Brutal Acid Attack :  Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid

The attacker poured the substance suspected to be acid on the victim through the window.
The incident occurred Monday at about 11:30pm while the victim was asleep at her Eli Joe Hostel.
Investigators have visited the victim and the scene of the crime to take inventories of samples of the substance while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.