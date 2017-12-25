Brutal Acid Attack :  Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid

news

A female student of Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region has been hospitalized after an acid attack on her by an unknown assailant.

The incident occurred Monday at about 11:30pm while the victim was asleep at her Eli Joe Hostel.

According to reports, the attacker poured the substance suspected to be acid on the victim through the window.

She sustained injuries on the back, left arm and both thighs.

Investigators have visited the victim and the scene of the crime to take inventories of samples of the substance while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.