Home > News > Local >

Brutal Acid Attack :  Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid


Brutal Acid Attack Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid

The attacker poured the substance suspected to be acid on the victim through the window.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A female student of Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region has been hospitalized after an acid attack on her by an unknown assailant.

The incident occurred Monday at about 11:30pm while the victim was asleep at her Eli Joe Hostel.

According to reports, the attacker poured the substance suspected to be acid on the victim through the window.

READ MORE: Acid attack victim finds man who is dying to marry her

She sustained injuries on the back, left arm and both thighs.

Investigators have visited the victim and the scene of the crime to take inventories of samples of the substance while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Tamale: Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook 'impersonator' finally arrested In Tamale Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook 'impersonator' finally arrested
Video: Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
Human Rights: Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police Human Rights Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police
Showing Love: Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians Showing Love Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians
In Kumasi: Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night service In Kumasi Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night service
Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal flight for Caucasian passengers Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal flight for Caucasian passengers

Recommended Videos

Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation



Top Articles

1 Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS...bullet
2 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
3 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
4 Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal...bullet
5 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
6 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students...bullet
7 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
8 In Western Region Policeman arrested over murder of...bullet
9 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV...bullet
10 Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in...bullet

Related Articles

Operation Hit-Hard Central Regional Police wage war against criminals; 7 arrested
Adams Mahama's Death Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution witness
Health Tips Why you need to ditch the soda
Health Benefits of Coconut Water The nutritional goldmine
Healthy living How to avoid the discomforts of indigestion
In Afghanistan Two-thirds of girls missing out on school - HRW
In Brussels Attacks suspect 'sold acid to bomber'
In London 6 wounded in suspected acid attack
In London Suspected acid attack leaves 6 injured

Top Videos

1 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
2 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
5 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 2018 Budget 100,000 graduates to be employed in 2018 will...bullet
8 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
9 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid –...bullet
10 Death Trap Jasikan, Hohoe road in bad statebullet

Local

Reward 68 top police officers promoted
Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]