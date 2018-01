news

The wife of embattled national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

She shared some stunning pictures in all good-looking stylish red gown to mark her day.

She was styled by Akosua Vee, wife of controversial musician and sympathizer of NPP, Kwame Asare Obeng known in showbiz as A Plus.

Akosua Vee in a Facebook post wrote "My 2018 styling for Mrs Afoko (wife of NPP"s Paul Afoko (slaybyvee)

A queen @mrs_afoko is plus 1 today

Outfit @melanie___crane

Facinator @anna__bonita

Mua /hairstylist @eliz_makeover

Styled by @akosua_vee"

