Home > News > Local >

Children below 10 years craving alcohol due to alcohol - FDA


Alcohol Adverts Children below 10 years now crave alcohol due to adverts - FDA

The FDA recently banned the advertisement of alcoholic beverages on television before 8 pm in the evening. A decision the Food and Drugs Authority believes would essentially protect children.

  • Published:
FDA CEO play

FDA CEO
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Head of Communications at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), James Lartey, has bemoaned the dangerous effects advertisement of alcohol on television is having on kids.

James Lartey says the impact is very grave as some kids now crave for certain alcoholic beverages due to their repeated exposure to adverts of the product.

During an engagement with the media during a sensitisation event in Cape Coast, he said, "I remember I was on TV talking on this subject when a lady called into the show, and according to the lady, she has a three-year-old girl, and this girl can wake up in the morning and cry she wants a particular alcoholic beverage because of the advert."

READ ALSO: Don't advertise alcoholic drinks before 8pm – FDA warns

The FDA recently banned the advertisement of alcoholic beverages on television before 8 pm in the evening. A decision the Food and Drugs Authority believes would essentially protect children.

FDA Communications Director play

FDA Communications Director

 

He also said, "We know the effects of advertisements; if at the age of three a product is suggested to the mind of a child, when the child grows up, at a particular age, this child would like to explore what’s in that product, and that’s where it starts”.

James Lartey complained of the disregard of the directive by some media houses and its consequences to children. He said, "the situation where very young children have messages on alcoholic products deeply printed on their minds is worrying."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tragedy: Gas explosion in Bolga Tragedy Gas explosion in Bolga
Severe Rainstorm: Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu Severe Rainstorm Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu
Egg Consumption In Ghana: Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017
Heavy Downpour: Over 1,500 residents displaced, scores injured in rainstorm at Akyem Asuom Heavy Downpour Over 1,500 residents displaced, scores injured in rainstorm at Akyem Asuom
Sex Scandal: We'll punish officers for having 'sex' on peace mission - Police Service Sex Scandal We'll punish officers for having 'sex' on peace mission - Police Service
Perez Chapel: Single people are complete, Jesus was single - Bishop Agyinasare Perez Chapel Single people are complete, Jesus was single - Bishop Agyinasare

Recommended Videos

Peace Keeping Scandal: UN Mission Recalls Ghana's Police Unit Over Sex Abuse Allegations Peace Keeping Scandal UN Mission Recalls Ghana's Police Unit Over Sex Abuse Allegations
Local News: Single People Are Complete, Jesus Was Single - Bishop Agyinasare Local News Single People Are Complete, Jesus Was Single - Bishop Agyinasare
Local News: Former NDC Official Sentenced To 6-yrs In Prison, Assibit Gets 12 Local News Former NDC Official Sentenced To 6-yrs In Prison, Assibit Gets 12



Top Articles

1 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration numbersbullet
2 Severe Rainstorm Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosubullet
3 Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama...bullet
4 Peacekeeping UN South Sudan mission recalls Ghana's police unit...bullet
5 GYEEDA Trial Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentencebullet
6 Death Penalty Kufour against death sentence; says only God has...bullet
7 Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from...bullet
8 Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption...bullet
9 Sex Scandal Ghana police cooperating with UN over sex...bullet
10 National Security Armed Forces ‘ready’ to defend Ghana...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines and...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Apostle Kumi
End Times Stop extorting monies from church members using God's name - Pastors told
GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence
Sandals are strewn in the yard of the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Nigeria, where over 100 school girls went missing and locals insist they have been kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists
Boko Haram Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack
Member of Parliament for Assin Central,  Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power