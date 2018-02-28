Home > News > Local >

CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians


Homosexuality CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians

The issue of homosexuality and its legalization in the country has been a huge subject of debate in recent years.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on all Ghanaians to respects the rights of gays and lesbians in the country.

The issue of homosexuality and its legalization in the country has been a huge subject of debate in recent years.

READ ALSO: Gay Rights: Gays will never have rights in Ghana - Prof Mike Ocquaye

However, it appears most Ghanaians completely abhor the act and do not take kindly to persons perceived to be gays or lesbians.

CHRAJ maintains that every Ghanaian has rights, and has urged the citizenry to respect the rights of homosexuals in the country.

According to the Western Regional Director of the Commission, Madam Amuah Sekyi, discriminations of any form must be eschewed from the society, even it means gays and lesbians are involved.

“As Ghanaians, our traditions are against it and as Ghanaians no matter how educated you are…our tradition still run deeply within us so I think it is going to take a long time. But we at CHRAJ, we really don’t care whether you are black or white or blue because we are talking about discrimination…what we care about is that you are a human being created in God’s image and your right should be protected,” she asserted.

She further stated that gays and lesbians also have the right to file cases when they feel they are being abused or their rights are being infringed on.

READ ALSO: Gay marriage debate hangs over election

The position of CHRAJ seems to be in contradiction with that held by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

Last week, Prof Ocquaye strongly claimed that there is no way Parliament will support gay rights in the country, insisting that is the view of many Ghanaians.

“If you tell me that a man must sleep with a man so as to show his human rights for Ghana, I can assure you that our Parliament is a real micropause of the rule of Ghana. Ghanaians do not support gay rights and nobody is going to make any law that will support this kind of thing,” the Speaker proclaimed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi Crime Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi
English Language: Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand
Tragedy: 4-month old baby, 7 others perish in accident in Bole Tragedy 4-month old baby, 7 others perish in accident in Bole
State of Terror: Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburi State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburi
Robbery: 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light
Kotoka International Airport: Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs Kotoka International Airport Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs

Recommended Videos

Pepper Dem Ministries: We Never Said Cooking For Your Husband Is Slavery Pepper Dem Ministries We Never Said Cooking For Your Husband Is Slavery
Yawa Pai: Watch This Embarrassing Handshake Moment Involving Nana Addo Yawa Pai Watch This Embarrassing Handshake Moment Involving Nana Addo
Peace Keeping Scandal: UN Mission Recalls Ghana's Police Unit Over Sex Abuse Allegations Peace Keeping Scandal UN Mission Recalls Ghana's Police Unit Over Sex Abuse Allegations



Top Articles

1 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration numbersbullet
2 Severe Rainstorm Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosubullet
3 Jail Break Police re-arrests Kumasi jail breaker after 4 yearsbullet
4 Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day lightbullet
5 State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburibullet
6 Feminism We never said cooking for husbands is slavery –...bullet
7 Sex Scandal We'll punish officers for having 'sex' on peace...bullet
8 Tragedy 4-month old baby, 7 others perish in accident in Bolebullet
9 National Security Armed Forces ‘ready’ to defend Ghana...bullet
10 Child Trafficking Man arrested for trying to sell...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from...bullet

Local

In Ejisu Chief threatens to leak sex tapes of teachers and their students
ghana-police-recruitment-2016.jpg
Sex Scandal Police officers involved must be fired – Ex-Police Boss
Superintendent Owusua Kyeremh
Negligent Fathers Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU
Inspector Ashilevi
Slain Cop Murdered Kwabenya policeman to be buried on March 3