CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights of gays and lesbians

news

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on all Ghanaians to respects the rights of gays and lesbians in the country.

The issue of homosexuality and its legalization in the country has been a huge subject of debate in recent years.

READ ALSO: Gay Rights: Gays will never have rights in Ghana - Prof Mike Ocquaye

However, it appears most Ghanaians completely abhor the act and do not take kindly to persons perceived to be gays or lesbians.

CHRAJ maintains that every Ghanaian has rights, and has urged the citizenry to respect the rights of homosexuals in the country.

According to the Western Regional Director of the Commission, Madam Amuah Sekyi, discriminations of any form must be eschewed from the society, even it means gays and lesbians are involved.

“As Ghanaians, our traditions are against it and as Ghanaians no matter how educated you are…our tradition still run deeply within us so I think it is going to take a long time. But we at CHRAJ, we really don’t care whether you are black or white or blue because we are talking about discrimination…what we care about is that you are a human being created in God’s image and your right should be protected,” she asserted.

She further stated that gays and lesbians also have the right to file cases when they feel they are being abused or their rights are being infringed on.

READ ALSO: Gay marriage debate hangs over election

The position of CHRAJ seems to be in contradiction with that held by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

Last week, Prof Ocquaye strongly claimed that there is no way Parliament will support gay rights in the country, insisting that is the view of many Ghanaians.

“If you tell me that a man must sleep with a man so as to show his human rights for Ghana, I can assure you that our Parliament is a real micropause of the rule of Ghana. Ghanaians do not support gay rights and nobody is going to make any law that will support this kind of thing,” the Speaker proclaimed.