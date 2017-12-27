Christmas Babies :  Korle Bu, 37 record 18 births on Christmas Day

news

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Christmas day, December 25, delivered 18 babies.

The newborn babies were made up of 11 females and 7 males.

Out of this number, 14 came through normal delivery, while four went through caesarian sessions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Susana Aggrey, a Midwifery Officer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital said the babies were delivered from midnight till the time of the GNA’s visit.

She added that all the babies and their mothers were healthy and doing well.

On his part, Major Richard Okyere Mintah, Administrative Officer - Medical, 37 Military Hospital said as at 12 mid-day they had recorded four deliveries.

Two were females and the other two males. He also indicated that all the babies and mothers were doing well.