Some validated customers of DKM Microfinance who are yet to receive their locked up investments have threatened to embark on a demonstration to press home their demands, Accra-based Citi FM reports.

It will be recalled that scores of customers of the Microfinance Company lost millions of cedis of their investments after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of the company for violating the Banking Act.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections promised to pay the customers when it comes to power but that has not materialized.

“We want to go organize a press conference and then follow it with a demonstration, that’s what we are planning to do and we are leaving no stone unturned”, Spokesperson for DKM customers in Tamale, Mohammed Ibn Issaka said.

“We have realized that the government, having benefited from this whole thing, having promised us, and coming into power now has now forgotten about us.

“They are now telling us that they never promised us anything, this is not a political issue but this is the reality, we are all in this country, we all listened to them in the media. In fact we were the ones campaigning for them to ensure their victory but today they have just forgotten about us,” he lamented.