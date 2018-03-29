Home > News > Local >

Despite builds ultra-modern police station in his hometown


Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite built in his hometown

Chairman of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has unveiled an ultra-modern police station in his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

The media mogul is noted for his benevolence as he had constructed similar projects in certain parts of the country.

He built a children's ward at the 37 Military Hospital and reconstructed the East Legon Police Station.

The unveiling saw the top police hierarchy in the Ashanti Region in attendance as well as the chiefs and people of Wiamose.

Osei Kwame is regarded as one of the richest people in Ghana with an empire that includes media companies, beverage companies and financial companies.

Celebrities like Lil Win and Akrobeto were also at the launch.

