Ebony's mother weeps

The mother of popular dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns broke down in tears when news of her death was announced to her.

Madam Beatrice Oppong who looks traumatized and shocked after receiving the death of her daughter could not contain her tears.

She said "I just returned from the UK so I gave her all the things I bought for her only to hear she is dead."

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20 year old was reportedly returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother who had returned to Ghana from Abroad, when she was involved in a ghastly car accident Friday dawn, family.

She was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital but passed on.