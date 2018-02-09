Ebony's mother weeps

Madam Beatrice Oppong who look traumatized and shocked after receiving the death of her daughter could not contain her tears.
Madam Beatrice Oppong who looks traumatized and shocked after receiving the death of her daughter could not contain her tears.
She said "I just returned from the UK so I gave her all the things I bought for her only to hear she is dead."
Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.
She was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital but passed on.