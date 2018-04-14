Home > News > Local >

Fall armyworms have come to stay - Agric ministry official


Fall armyworms have come to stay - Agric ministry official

The Director of the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate of the Ministry, Dr. Felicia Ansah Amprofi, said combating the pest will need a holistic approach so as to reduce its adverse effects on agriculture.

The fall armyworms that destroyed several hectares of maize farms across the country last year have come to stay, an official of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has said.

In a press briefing Friday, Dr Amprofi said short to long term management measures have been put in place to avert another devastation where over 1,000 hectares of maize farms were damaged.

She said: “The worms have come to stay and it has become a regional problem; there is therefore the need to holistically manage so as to reduce its adverse effects on agriculture. With this in mind, we have put in place, short medium and long term management measures. With the support of international organizations such as the FAO and other developmental partners, we have adopted a regional approach to ensure effective management of the fall army worm."

Dr Amprofi noted that pheromone trap catches have been deployed countrywide to ascertain the levels of infestation and training of MoFA staff.

“Our measures include; the deployment of pheromone trap catches in various locations countrywide to ascertain levels of infestation, training of MoFA staff and farmers in farming communities on scouting, early detection and sustainable management of the pest in the event of outbreak,” she explained.

