Home > News > Local >

Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's why


Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says

  • Published:
play US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson has explained why it is difficult for many Ghanaians to get US visa.

The top US diplomat says many Ghanaians who travel to the USA overstay or commit crimes which makes it harder for other Ghanaians to get visas.

READ MORE: Trump ends visa lottery: over a million Ghanaians to be affected

“Because almost 7,000 of your countrymen have overstayed their visas or committed crimes in the United States and are in some stage of the deportation process, it makes it harder for other Ghanaians to get visas so they have to show that they will have strong ties to Ghana, that is the US law, that they show that they have strong ties to Ghana," he told Ghanaweb.com.

He explained that poor, less educated Ghanaians who are single and young are more likely to overstay hence they undergo additional screening before visas are issued to them.

He said one of the criteria in the screening process is a demonstration of strong ties to Ghana by the applicant.

This, he said, was because Ghanaians constitute the 5th largest number of people who have overstayed their visas in the United States.

He said: “We look at everything about the person but poor, less educated Ghanaians who are single and young are more likely to overstay their visas, that’s just a fact and so they get additional screening. People who are young and single in particular have a hard time demonstrating that they have strong ties to Ghana”.

“Each year, approximately 16,000 Ghanaians are issued visas for travel to the United States for business, education and tourism. The reason that there is a high bar for showing strong ties to Ghana is that Ghanaians constitute the 5th largest number of people who have overstayed their visas in the United States. Up there with India, China, the Philippines, Russia which have much larger populations than Ghana does."

READ MORE:  Ghanaians win US Visa lottery than any other country

"There are more Ghanaians who are in deportation proceedings right now than people from Mexico or people from Nigeria which also have larger populations than Ghana.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Homosexuality: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
Homosexuality: 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador Homosexuality 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador
Kwabenya Police Station: Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested
In Ashanti Region: Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Waste Managemen: Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban
Fighting Crime: Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
2 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his...bullet
3 Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accrabullet
4 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Regionbullet
5 Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for...bullet
6 Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on...bullet
7 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep...bullet
8 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
9 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
10 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human...bullet

Related Articles

Green Card Trump ends visa lottery: over a million Ghanaians to be affected
Diplomatic Ties US wants equal and stable partner in Ghana: Amb. Jackson
Greener Pastures Ghanaians win US Visa lottery than any other country
Donald Trump The US has expanded its controversial travel ban restricting visitors from three African countries
Visa privileges to officials US embassy clarifies controversy over visa acquisition by ex-presidents
Politics Sub Saharan Africa holds its breath as Trump endorses bill to eliminate popular green card lottery
Visa Blues US visa policy not new: says embassy in Accra
US Embassy Former presidents, Ministers, MPs to queue for visas
Visa Wahala Ghana can't do anything about US government policy -Ayorkor Botchwey
UN General Assembly Akufo-Addo holds first meeting with Trump

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines...bullet

Local

In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Minister of Sanitation
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license