Flagstaff House :  Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'


Flagstaff House Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'

This was contained in a statement signed and released by Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu on Tuesday, January 9, 2017.

Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin
The Ghana Police Service has warned the general public about the activities of fraudsters impersonating high-profile personalities, politicians, and public officials, to dupe unsuspecting individuals.

A statement signed and released by Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu on Tuesday, January 9, said: “Police is currently investigating a number of such reports, including a complaint lodged by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President; Mr Eugene Arhin, who has been impersonated with the imposter assuring his victims of several rewards such as securing position in government for them once they part with varied sums of money.”

The statement said that some fraudsters create or duplicate the accounts or websites of these public officials and personalities, as well as, their offices and provide telephone numbers which they use to make direct contact with innocent persons.

The fraudsters promise these individuals with recruitment into the public services, auctioned state vehicles, among others.

“They do these to lure innocent persons to part with money and valuables, believing that they are dealing with persons with influence,” the statement added.

The police has, therefore, asked the public to verify websites, social media accounts, telephone numbers and the persons behind them before parting with money, valuable information and property.

