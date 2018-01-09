Home > News > Local >

Former President :  Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gang


Expectations of the former president's presence at the court today were high as today’s case marked the very first trial of some of his appointees.

Former President John Mahama today, Tuesday, January 9, failed to appear in court to solidarize with former appointees of his who are facing trial for causing financial loss to the state.

The former appointees - William Tevie, former DG of NCA; the former board chairman of the Authority, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; Alhaji Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator; Nana Owusu Ensaw, a former board member and the head of IDL and a private citizen George Oppong - are before the court over the fraudulent withdrawal and non accounting of four million dollars from the accounts of the NCA.

The former president during the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the 31st December revolution urged supporters of the NDC to go out in their numbers to support former appointees of his administration who would be tried by the current government.

