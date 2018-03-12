Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral

news

Members of the Grand Masonry Lodge were fully represented at the funeral of retired Ghanaian diplomat K.B Asante, who was a member of the lodge to pay him their last respect.

Among those at the funeral rites of the diplomat was Prof V.R.A.C. Crabbe, Aggrey-Orleans among others.

The Freemasons are a secret society that falls down slightly on one of the vital elements of being a secret society – the secrecy.

Everyone's heard of them, most people have a rough idea of what goes on behind the Lodge doors and there are a lot of notable people that have publicly admitted to being masons.

Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest and largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organizations.

Its roots lie in the traditions and ceremonies of the medieval stonemasons who built our cathedrals and castles. Some rituals are still celebrated today.

Freemasonry has always been about making good men better. Individuals aim to shape their lives round five core principles according to the official website of the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE).

K.B Asante goes home

K.B Asante has finally been laid to rest after a burial service held at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, March 10.

The solemn ceremony was attended by friends, family, loved ones and well-wishers who paid their last respects to the departed soul.

In all the tributes read about K.B Asante, the most prominent feature the constant description of the celebrated diplomat as someone of integrity and good will who fought for the good of the country.

The event at the state house was followed by a private burial held by his family members at the Gethsemane cemetery.

The late K.B Asante's funeral was graced by the Vice President Muhammadu Bawumia and other prominent figures including former president Jerry John Rawlings in the company of his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto.