Determining whether eating genetically modified organisms increases the risks for cancer and other diseases can be a challenge.

The evidence for and against the safety of GMOs in the food supply is confusing, and can be difficult for the layperson to understand.

A research conducted by a Ghanaian, Dr Borneges Quarshie Nkosana Nartey of Sinel specialist Hospital, has revealed that 70% of female and 50% male premature deaths are due to the consumption of GMOs.

He explained that GMOs are bacteria mixed with plant genes of which the bacteria has the ability to cause cancer.

He said "Most of these GMO genes that have gone bad are cancer activators."

He cited an example that an autopsy report indicates that someone in Spain died after eating GMO rice and tomatoes.

Dr. Nkosana Nartey speaking on Accra-based Adom FM noted that there is a case study of a rabbit which was fed with GMO food developing tumor to confirm the deadly nature of GMO products.

He said GMO products are nothing but poisonous, but in other countries but banned the product because it's given them kidney problems, and advised that Ghana should do the same.