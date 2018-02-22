Ghana falls in global corruption perception index

news

In spite of the fight against corruption in Ghana, the country has recorded the lowest improvement on the global corruption index.

Ghana is currently ranked 81 out of 180 countries surveyed across the world.

This is the lowest corruption perception score in four years, making President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's one year in office the worst since 2012.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

This year, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries score below 50, with an average score of 43. Unfortunately, compared to recent years, this poor performance is nothing new.

This year, New Zealand and Denmark rank highest with scores of 89 and 88 respectively.

Syria, South Sudan and Somalia rank lowest with scores of 14, 12 and 9 respectively. The best performing region is Western Europe with an average score of 66.

The worst performing regions are Sub-Saharan Africa (average score 32) and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (average score 34).

