Ghana Police Service :  Sharing the gang rape video could land you in police trouble

news

The Ghana Police Service has warned that anyone caught circulating the video of an alleged gang rape involving a teenager and four men would be punished by law.

READ ALSO: 4 boys gang rape teenage girl

On Monday, a video of four young men gang raping a teenage girl went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing outrage.

The said video has since been shared on various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

However, the Ghana Police Service has now cautioned the public to desist from circulating the said video or risk facing the law.

READ ALSO:

In a statement released on Monday, the Police said they are currently investigating the matter, while also urging the public assist in capturing the suspects.

Read the full release by the Police below: