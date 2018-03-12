Ghana to ban shisha smoking by June

news

The Ghana Health Service has warned that it will ban the smoking of shisha and e-cigarettes by middle of this year.

They said they will do this in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The Principal Research Officer at the Service, Divine Darlington Logoh disclosed this at the World Conference on Tobacco held in South Africa.

He said, "we’re working with the Ministry of Health to ban shisha and electronic cigarette. Shisha use is more harmful than cigarette, if you puff one from that tube it’s equal to one full cigarette that is smoked. "It is more dangerous than cigarette, so with that alone as well as public health is concerned we’re using that to ban it outright in Ghana. By the middle of this year, that surely has to be done.”

He admitted that, currently, there are no laws governing shisha in the country and his outfit is working with the Food and Drugs Authority to correct that.

He added, "The FDA does not have the regulation right now to control the smoking of shisha and electronic cigarette."

Divine Darlington Logoh also said his outfit identified a switch from smoking traditional cigarette to electronic cigarette and Shisha.



Just like smoking herbal or natural cigarettes, herbal Shisha exposes the smoker to tar and carcinogens as it contains nicotine.