Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates

A Ghanaian, three Koreans and a Greek were held hostage by pirates suspected to be Nigerians.

Their fishing vessel was hijacked by the pirates off the Ghanaian coast.

Briefing the media, the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy, Commodore James O. Kontoh said the pirates in a speed boat approached and boarded a ship at anchorage in the Tema Port area.

The vessel, Marine 711, with official No. 316694, and registration No. AFT28 has also been successfully rescued and is currently at berth 10 at the Tema Port.

Commodore Kontoh said the pirates now in control of a second captured vessel, asked the crew to head towards Bayelsa in Nigeria. However, operators of also said they had inadequate fuel to make the journey.

He said the pirates thus abandoned the second vessel and hijacked the fishing vessel, Marine 177 and headed towards Benin.



He said the crew on board the fishing vessel managed to send out a distress signal which was picked up by the Ghana Navy which dispatched a ship to rescue them.