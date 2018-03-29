Home > News > Local >

Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates


Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates

  • Published:
Ghanaian Vessel play

Ghanaian Vessel
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Ghanaian, three Koreans and a Greek were held hostage by pirates suspected to be Nigerians.

Their fishing vessel was hijacked by the pirates off the Ghanaian coast.

Briefing the media, the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy, Commodore James O. Kontoh said the pirates in a speed boat approached and boarded a ship at anchorage in the Tema Port area.

The vessel, Marine 711, with official No. 316694, and registration No. AFT28 has also been successfully rescued and is currently at berth 10 at the Tema Port.

READ ALSO: A famed fishing port staggers as its 'codfather' goes to jail

Commodore Kontoh said the pirates now in control of a second captured vessel, asked the crew to head towards Bayelsa in Nigeria. However, operators of also said they had inadequate fuel to make the journey.

He said the pirates thus abandoned the second vessel and hijacked the fishing vessel, Marine 177 and headed towards Benin.

He said the crew on board the fishing vessel managed to send out a distress signal which was picked up by the Ghana Navy which dispatched a ship to rescue them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Robbery In Accra: Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers
Car Crash: NPP man dies in car accident Car Crash NPP man dies in car accident
When death is your business: How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business
Royal Murder: Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked Royal Murder Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked
Corruption Fight: Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPP Corruption Fight Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPP
Donations: Axim Hospital gets Italy support as Nkosuohene appeals for more support Donations Axim Hospital gets Italy support as Nkosuohene appeals for more support

Recommended Videos

Local News: Group To Protest Against US ‘Military Base’ Deal On Wednesday Local News Group To Protest Against US ‘Military Base’ Deal On Wednesday
Local News: Abuse Of Tramadol Pain Killer Increases Among Ghanaian Youth Local News Abuse Of Tramadol Pain Killer Increases Among Ghanaian Youth
Archbishop Duncan-Williams: Christian Husbands Not Romantic, Very Boring Archbishop Duncan-Williams Christian Husbands Not Romantic, Very Boring



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPPbullet
2 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
3 When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine...bullet
4 Marriage Advice Christian husbands not romantic, very boring -...bullet
5 Fake Pastors Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery -...bullet
6 Car Crash NPP man dies in car accidentbullet
7 Sex Workers Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ bossbullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 Health Check Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian...bullet
10 Royal Murder Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
9 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Nana Oteng Korankye
Caveat No skimpy dresses at Kwahu Easter, deviants will be arrested - Chief warns
Breast cancer
Myth Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor
File photo
Sad Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead
TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development