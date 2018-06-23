Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list


The revelation was made by the US ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, following moves to deport almost 7,000 Ghanaians.

The United States Embassy in Accra has revealed that Ghanaians constitute the fifth (5th) highest in the world on its deportation list.

China, India, Russia and The Philippines top the list on the deportation order.

The ambassador is also accusing Ghana's embassy in the US of failing to approve the deportation list, saying that Ghana could face visa restrictions.

"Almost 7,000 Ghanaians in the U.S. are facing deportation," he said.

He added: “And may I add the number of Ghanaians in the U.S. facing deportation is the fifth highest number in the world after China, India, Russia and The Philippines, all of whom have much larger populations, so, let’s deal with this problem and get it out of the bilateral relationship.”

Meanwhile the US embassy has clarified that it is not threatening Ghana with visa restrictions.

According to the ambassador, “The statement that the U.S. Embassy issued saying that Ghana could face visa sanctions is not a threat and I don’t want it to be a threat. What I want is for the Embassy of Ghana in the U.S. to interview one person facing deportation and issue one travel document every business day, if the embassy does that, we will solve this problem and it’s nothing more complicated than that”.

“I’ve been talking with the Government of Ghana over this for over two years, this is not hasty, I’ve talked to members of parliament, I’ve talked to people in the old government, I’ve talked to people in the current government, I am acting on instructions, this is not something that I initiated but we will enforce our immigration laws."

