Ghanaians react to Ken Agyapong’s ‘Who watches the watchman’ video


Ghanaians react to Ken Agyapong's 'Who watches the watchman' video

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the "Who watches the watchman" video.

play
Kennedy Agyapong’s much-awaited ‘Who watches the watchman’ video was finally premiered on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

The Assin Central MP has been one of the strong critics of Anas Aremyaw Anas, and threatened to expose the Investigative journalist through his own exposé.

 The legislator has previously revealed his dissatisfaction with Anas’ methods of operation, having described him as “evil” and “corrupt”.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the forecourt of Ken City to witness the much-awaited “Who watches the watchman” video.

In the aftermath, many took to social media to air their views on what the saw and whether their expectations were indeed met.

Below are some social media reactions:

 

