GPRTU :  Transport fares to go up soon


Among the numerous tax cuts announced in the 2017 budget is the removal of taxes on imported spare parts.

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC has said it will soon increase transport fares.

This has become necessary as a result of the prices of spare parts among others which has steadily gone up.

Consumers of spare parts goods have complained about the seeming delay by the traders in reducing their prices despite the tax cuts.

READ MORE: Nana Addo storms Abossey Okai, Tema, Ashaiman et al

But months after the implementation of the directive by the government, consumers are yet to benefit from the reduction.

Vice chairman for the GPRTU, Robert Saba said drivers over the years have to bear with increase in spare parts as there is no avenue to transfer some of the cost to passengers.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, he said "the way we come up with our lorry fares; based on fuel prices is not the best – and there are other components that go into transportation business and normally passengers do not care so much about that and only look up to the fuel and when there is no fuel price increment and we want to increase the fares it comes with public outcry and paints the GPRTU in a certain picture.

READ ALSO: Alan Kyeremanteng must be sacked for sleeping on his job - Failed MP

"However, this year we are going to change the formula because we are also in business else we’ll fold up."

