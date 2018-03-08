Ho residents hit the streets to protest creation on new Oti region

news

Hundreds of residents in Ho in the Volta region hit the streets on Wednesday to protest the proposed creation of the new Oti region.

The youth in the regional capital of HO came out dressed in red and black attires with several placards in hand communicating various messages.

Some of the placards read: ‘Volta needs development, not division’, ‘Don’t insult our intelligence Mr….’, ‘One Volta, one people’, ‘Don’t take our tolerance for our weakness’ and ‘Save Volta now!’, among other messages of discontent.

Most of the protestors who were from the southern part of the Volta region explained that they will be denied the economic benefits of the resource-rich northern part if a new region is created.

They pointed to the fact that the northern part of the region has cash crops like cocoa, coffee and cola, whiles the southern part cannot boast such cash crops.

The protestors marched through Ho all the way to Regional Coordinating Council to present their petition to the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.

The two main groups that led the demonstration – ‘Asogli Youth’ and ‘Volta Youth’ – said the creation of a new region would divide the Volta region rather than bring development.

Some of them blamed the Chiefs in Volta, insisting they have not shown enough commitment to suggest they are committed to uniting the region.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs up north of the Volta region have welcome the idea of carving out a new region.

According to them, the creation of the new Oti region will accelerate development because it will bring along hospitals, schools, financial institutions and a slew of public sector institutions.