Home > News > Local >

Ho residents hit the streets to protest creation on new Oti region


Photos Ho residents hit the streets to protest creation on new Oti region

The youth in HO came out dressed in red and black attires with several placards in hand communicating various messages.

  • Published:
play (Myjoyonline.con)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of residents in Ho in the Volta region hit the streets on Wednesday to protest the proposed creation of the new Oti region.

The youth in the regional capital of HO came out dressed in red and black attires with several placards in hand communicating various messages.

play (Myjoyonline.con)

 

READ ALSO: Illegal Sand Miners: Probe tipper trucks burnt in Kumbungu - NDC demands

Some of the placards read: ‘Volta needs development, not division’, ‘Don’t insult our intelligence Mr….’, ‘One Volta, one people’, ‘Don’t take our tolerance for our weakness’ and ‘Save Volta now!’, among other messages of discontent.

Most of the protestors who were from the southern part of the Volta region explained that they will be denied the economic benefits of the resource-rich northern part if a new region is created.

play (Myjoyonline.con)

 

They pointed to the fact that the northern part of the region has cash crops like cocoa, coffee and cola, whiles the southern part cannot boast such cash crops.

The protestors marched through Ho all the way to Regional Coordinating Council to present their petition to the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.

play (Myjoyonline.con)

 

The two main groups that led the demonstration – ‘Asogli Youth’ and ‘Volta Youth’ – said the creation of a new region would divide the Volta region rather than bring development.

READ ALSO: Church Rules: SDA church sack 8 members for using anointing oil

Some of them blamed the Chiefs in Volta, insisting they have not shown enough commitment to suggest they are committed to uniting the region.

play (Myjoyonline.con)

 

Meanwhile, the Chiefs up north of the Volta region have welcome the idea of carving out a new region.

According to them, the creation of the new Oti region will accelerate development because it will bring along hospitals, schools, financial institutions and a slew of public sector institutions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tragedy: Woman feared dead after falling into manhole Tragedy Woman feared dead after falling into manhole
Travels: Ghana would be empty if US gave free visas for a week – Pastor Otabil Travels Ghana would be empty if US gave free visas for a week – Pastor Otabil
Church Rules: SDA church sack 8 members for using anointing oil Church Rules SDA church sack 8 members for using anointing oil
Illegal Sand Miners: Probe tipper trucks burnt in Kumbungu - NDC demands Illegal Sand Miners Probe tipper trucks burnt in Kumbungu - NDC demands
Police Reshuffle: Ghana police put ‘new people with innovations’ in charge Police Reshuffle Ghana police put ‘new people with innovations’ in charge
Armed Robberies: One arrested over Asante-Mampong fuel station robbery Armed Robberies One arrested over Asante-Mampong fuel station robbery

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Ghana @ 61 In Pictures Pulse Events Ghana @ 61 In Pictures
Happy Birthday: Mahama Wishes Lordina Mahama Happy Birthday Happy Birthday Mahama Wishes Lordina Mahama Happy Birthday
Banking: UniBank Takes Over ADB Banking UniBank Takes Over ADB



Top Articles

1 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded with a...bullet
2 In Eastern Region 66 pupils and 6 Police officers collapsed during...bullet
3 Health Delivery Operations at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to be digitisedbullet
4 Crime Police warn against fake robbery reports on social mediabullet
5 Security Akufo-Addo sends chilling warning to armed robbersbullet
6 Independence Day Akufo-Addo unveils national cathedral designbullet
7 In Northern Region Some Chiefs boycott Independence Day...bullet
8 Romantic Love Mahama wishes wife happy birthdaybullet
9 Tragedy Building collapses on 15 kids at Agona Swedrubullet
10 Hardcore Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

In Sunyani Police arrest Evangelist for disturbing public peace
Making Ghana Proud Ghana’s Kiki Gbeho appointed Dep Head of AU-UN mission in Darfur
District Chief Executive for Wassa East District, Wilson Arthur,
In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade
Power Outages Tariff reduction can lead us back to ‘Dumsor’ – Edward Bawa