Home > News > Local >

Homosexuality In Ghana :  Palmer-Buckle applauds Akufo-Addo's response to homosexuality question


Homosexuality In Ghana Palmer-Buckle applauds Akufo-Addo's response to homosexuality question

President Nana Akufo-Addo told Aljazeera that legalisation of homosexuality is bound to happen in Ghana if public opinion for its legalisation grows stronger, but many Ghanaians were not pleased with his comment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra has defended President Akufo-Addo’s has said that there is nothing wrong with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s comments on homosexuality during an interview with Al Jazeera.

President Nana Akufo-Addo told Aljazeera that legalisation of homosexuality is bound to happen in Ghana if public opinion for its legalisation grows stronger.

“I don’t believe that in Ghana, so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say: ‘Change it [the law], let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana."

“I think it is something that is bound to happen like elsewhere in the world, they are activities of individuals of groups”, he said.

play Nana Akufo-Addo

 

When asked: “What’s going to provoke it, what’s going to make it happen?” Akufo-Addo said: “Oh, like elsewhere in the world, the activities of individuals [and] groups”.

The president, however, pointed out that: “At the moment, I don’t feel and I don’t see that in Ghana, there is that strong current of opinion that will say: ‘This is something that we need even deal with’. It’s not, so far, a matter which is on the agenda.”

READ ALSO: Legalisation of homosexuality bound to happen in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

However, Nana Akufo-Addo’s comments did not go down well with many Ghanaians, who feel that his comments suggest an endorsement of homosexuality.

But speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Charles Palmer-Buckle said the president’s response was right since he was only stressing on Ghana’s cultural reality as it relates to homosexuality.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra said the 1992 Constitution considers the practice an offence so there is no argument about that.

“The President is not God, he cannot say that Ghana will never accept it. He said culturally, it is not an issue that Ghanaians will accept," he said.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's take on homosexuals is ... - Pulse.com.gh

Palmer-Buckle explained that the Catholic Church believes that homosexuals are also children of God “just like the murderer and heterosexual” and therefore their rights have to be defended. 

"I don't think people listened very carefully to the President before they jumped to a conclusion," he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Christmas Celebrations: Nana Addo congratulates Otiko Afisah Djaba Christmas Celebrations Nana Addo congratulates Otiko Afisah Djaba
USA: Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shooting USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shooting
Road Accident: Road crashes drop in Upper East region Road Accident Road crashes drop in Upper East region
Daasebre Oti Boateng: I have faith in Nana Addo to deliver - Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Oti Boateng I have faith in Nana Addo to deliver - Omanhene of New Juaben
Kwame Sefa Kayi: Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo Kwame Sefa Kayi Journalist of the Year names his best and worst Ministers under Akufo-Addo
Insecurity: Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional minister Insecurity Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional minister

Recommended Videos

Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation



Top Articles

1 Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal flight...bullet
2 Kotoka International Airport Women assaulted and forced out of plane...bullet
3 In Kumasi Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night servicebullet
4 Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed...bullet
5 USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shootingbullet
6 Insecurity Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional...bullet
7 Brutal Acid Attack Koforidua Technical University female...bullet
8 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in...bullet
9 In Tamale Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook 'impersonator'...bullet
10 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1...bullet

Top Videos

1 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow Ghanaianbullet
2 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
3 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
4 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
7 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
8 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals...bullet
9 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
Human Rights Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police
Showing Love Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians