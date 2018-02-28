news

A Lebanese man has been gunned down by armed robbers in the Tema municipality.

The victim who died at the scene had gone to withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area when the incident happened.

The Lebanese was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.

They shot him and bolted with an amount believed to be GH¢200,000.

The deceased works with Delta Agro, a soap-manufacturing company.

The daylight robbery comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday morning.